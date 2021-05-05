BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 million, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.