BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 million, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit