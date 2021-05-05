BTIG Research Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $71.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 269.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 171,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,737. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.