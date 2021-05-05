Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,378. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.