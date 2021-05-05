Burst (BURST) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $141,139.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,034,824 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

