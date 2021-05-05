Burst (BURST) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $141,139.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Burst Coin Profile
Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,034,824 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.
Burst Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.
