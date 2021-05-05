BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

BYDDY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 229,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,568. BYD has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $72.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BYD (BYDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.