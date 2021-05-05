Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

