Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,141 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.60% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

