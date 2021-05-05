Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 249,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.