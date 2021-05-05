Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 249,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Earnings History for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit