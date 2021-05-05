Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
