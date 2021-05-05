Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

