Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

CCD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,815. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

