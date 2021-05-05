Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
CCD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,815. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
