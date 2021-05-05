Campion Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

