Canaccord Genuity Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $188.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

