Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Canfor has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

