Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.