Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 25,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
