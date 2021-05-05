Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 25,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,784.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,775 shares of company stock worth $2,929,327. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

