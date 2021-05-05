Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

