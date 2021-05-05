Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,956.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

