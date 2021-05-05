Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $2,527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.69.

NYSE:LH opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $274.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

