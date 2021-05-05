Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

