Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $152.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.