Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

