Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CPLP opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

