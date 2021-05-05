CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

