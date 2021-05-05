CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

