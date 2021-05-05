Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to $293.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. Cargojet has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

