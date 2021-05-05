Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to $293.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. Cargojet has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

