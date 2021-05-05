Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CABGY opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

