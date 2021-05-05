Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

