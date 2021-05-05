CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax stock opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

