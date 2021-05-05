CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.60

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 2248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

