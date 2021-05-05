Carry Achieves Market Cap of $141.17 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $141.17 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00049521 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

