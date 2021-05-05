Carvana (CVNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $289.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,645 shares of company stock valued at $254,437,419. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

