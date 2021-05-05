Cascend Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $179.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

