Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

CAT opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

