Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cboe Global Markets traded as high as $108.82 and last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 19252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

