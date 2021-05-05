CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Shares of CDW traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.40. 1,462,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,475. CDW has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

