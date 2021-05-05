Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,111. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

