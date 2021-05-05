Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

