Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 321,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

