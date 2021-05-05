CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 267,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,267. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

