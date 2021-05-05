Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

