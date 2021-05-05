Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.85

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $805.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

