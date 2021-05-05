CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 5,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,058. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.