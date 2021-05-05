CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The company has a market cap of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.