ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.99 million.

CHX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

