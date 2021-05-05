Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $345.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $349.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,770.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

