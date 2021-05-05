Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of CHTR opened at $672.86 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $684.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

