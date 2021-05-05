Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.83.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMI has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

