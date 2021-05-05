Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.67%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit