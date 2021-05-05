Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.67%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

