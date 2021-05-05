Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

LNG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 124,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $80.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

