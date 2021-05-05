Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $44.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

